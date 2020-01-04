|
BACON, MARY Sheilagh (nee BOYCE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the matriarch of our family, Mary Sheilagh (Boyce) Bacon at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Gertrude, siblings Joan (Jim), Helen, Betty (Ray), Patricia (Gary) and Sean. Sheilagh is survived by her brother Peter (Karen) and sister Margot (Jim). She will be deeply missed by her husband Cecil Francis Bacon of 65 years, her children Karen (Steve), Anne (Richard), Russell (Theresa), David (Diana), Chris (Jenny) and Michelle (Rob). Grandchildren Leslie (Matt), Peter (Sayna), Bryon (Dayle), Sarah (Paul), Mark (Brittany), Scott (Yevgenia), Amanda, Davis, Michael, Shawn, Madison and Kate. Great-grandchildren Eastyn, Cole, Sofia, Brody, Lucy and Kristina. A memorial gathering for Sheilagh will be held between 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. 6:00-6:30 p.m. reserved for prayer and storytelling at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough. Online condolences may be left at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020