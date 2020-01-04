Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
(416) 266-4404
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY BACON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY Sheilagh BACON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY Sheilagh BACON Obituary
BACON, MARY Sheilagh (nee BOYCE) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the matriarch of our family, Mary Sheilagh (Boyce) Bacon at home, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Gertrude, siblings Joan (Jim), Helen, Betty (Ray), Patricia (Gary) and Sean. Sheilagh is survived by her brother Peter (Karen) and sister Margot (Jim). She will be deeply missed by her husband Cecil Francis Bacon of 65 years, her children Karen (Steve), Anne (Richard), Russell (Theresa), David (Diana), Chris (Jenny) and Michelle (Rob). Grandchildren Leslie (Matt), Peter (Sayna), Bryon (Dayle), Sarah (Paul), Mark (Brittany), Scott (Yevgenia), Amanda, Davis, Michael, Shawn, Madison and Kate. Great-grandchildren Eastyn, Cole, Sofia, Brody, Lucy and Kristina. A memorial gathering for Sheilagh will be held between 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. 6:00-6:30 p.m. reserved for prayer and storytelling at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough. Online condolences may be left at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -