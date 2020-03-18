|
|
SINCARSIN, MARY Mary Sincarsin, longtime resident of Richmond Hill, passed away peacefully, in her home, on March 12, 2020, at the age of 91. Born in July of 1928, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, she married her husband Louis in October 1950, who preceded her in death at the age of 44. Please join us in celebrating Mary's life on Saturday, March 21st, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m., followed by a brief service at 12 noon at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME (10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON – 905-884-1062). www.marshallfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2020