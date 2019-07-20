SOBLE, Mary (nee KOZACHENKO) 1917 - 2019 Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, friend. Mary died peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 102 at the Village of Erin Meadows. She is now reunited with her late husband 'Mickie' and son Ronald (Shirley). Beloved Grandmother to Debbie (Morey) Benton, Michael (Valerie) and Dianne (John). Great-Grandmother to Joshua (Amy), Brooke (Rob), Nicolas, Ryan and Christopher. Mary was a fixture at Eaton's downtown, for many years until she retired in her late 70s. She was a force to be reckoned with and had an admirable zest for life. She will be remembered for her strength and perseverance that were guiding principles in her life. Mary will also be remembered in countless memories that were created throughout the years. Deepest gratitude to the wonderful love and care from Nadine who became family to us all. Suzanne, Mary's other caregiver, a special thankyou goes out to you as well. Friends and family may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home (1141 St. Clair Ave. W., 1 block east of Dufferin) on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Jerrett Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23rd at 12:00 p.m. Entombment at Prospect Cemetery to follow (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON M6E 1C6). "It is not length of life, but depth of life." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019