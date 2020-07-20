1/
MARY STAMENA (NAKEFF) PETERSON
PETERSON, MARY STAMENA (NAKEFF) Passed away on July 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 86th year. Wife of the late Glen Peterson. Loving mother of Darlene (Bill), Diane (Bill), Debbie (Greg), Dale and Bruce (Sue). Grandmother of 12 and great-grandma of 12. Loving sister of the late George, Nick, Brian, Helen and survived by Bob. Remembered by extended family and friends. Special thank you to Dr. Dela Cruz, Heather, Stephanie and Amy from Bayshore Nursing. A private, family Service will be held. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompson funeralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jack & Thompson Funeral Home
318 Main Street, East
Shelburne, ON L9V 2Y9
(519) 925-2830
