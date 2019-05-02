STERICKER, MARY Mary passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in her 91st year. Mary will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter Brenda and her son William (Linda). Predeceased by her husband Jack Stericker. A special thank you to the 4th floor nursing staff at St. Mary's General Hospital for their compassionate care given. According to Mary's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held. If desired, memorial donations to a charity of your choice may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445.

