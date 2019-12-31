FLANAGAN, MARY STEWART (nee PASSMORE) June 21, 1928 - December 29, 2019 Born the second of four children to Eliza and Thomas Passmore in Toronto, Ontario, Mary was predeceased by her siblings Betty (Lindblad) and Stewart and grandson Matthew. Mary married Walter Flanagan in 1953 and they had four children, settling in Don Mills. The family enjoyed their time at the family cottage on the Severn River in Muskoka. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years Walter, her brother Fred (Barb), her children Jeff (Sharon), Andy (Ann), Nora Pratter (Karl) and Diane (Byron); by her grandchildren Scott, Lisa (Jeff), Sean (Pamela), Katie (Mason), Eliza, Nickolas and Alex. Her first great-grandchild is expected in January. The family extends many thanks to the staff at Granite Ridge in Gravenhurst, who cared for her in the last 5 years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 3rd at Cavill-Turner Funeral Home in Gravenhurst. Visitation from 1-2 p.m., service at 2 p.m., followed by a reception. Condolences may be left at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019