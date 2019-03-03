SWOBODA, Mary Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the age of 70. Loving wife of the late Orest. Dear mother of Natalie (Michael). Devoted daughter of Matilda and Paul. Cherished Baba of Sophie. Mary will be sadly missed by all. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (just east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Panachyda 5:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3625 Cawthra Rd., on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2019