LYNCH, MARY TERESA It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Mary Teresa Lynch on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was married to the late Denis Benedict Lynch until his death in 2005 and was a devoted mother to Margaret (Brian), Liam (Tiffany), Kathleen (Brendan), Mary (Jeff) and Denis (Diane). She was a loving grandmother to Ryan, Samantha, Rebecca, Nicole, James, Barry, Jennifer, Kevin, Christie, Liam, Damien, Mikayla, Aiden and Madison, and great-grandmother to Emma, Lucy, Caoimhe and Grace. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.), on Sunday, March 17th from 2-5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 18th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 354 St. Clair Ave. W. (West of Spadina Rd.) at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019