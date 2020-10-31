1/1
MARY TERESA MOYSER
MOYSER, MARY TERESA (nee KING) On Friday, October 23, 2020, Mary Teresa, known to all as Mary T., loving mother, grandmother, sister and best friend, passed away very peacefully in her 81st year. Mary will be dearly missed by her children, Kevin (Christine), Kathleen (Kevin) and Paul. Grandma Mary adored her grandchildren, Carter, Paige and Brendan, who were so lucky to have her true love and attention these last 19 years! Mary T. was preceded in death by her father and mother, William and MaryAnn King and dear brother, Jim King. She is survived by her brothers, Joe and Bill and sisters, Jean and Marg. To the extended family and friends of Mary T., your outpouring of love and notes have been truly exceptional, showing how many lives our mother has touched. The Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to the current limitation. Please feel free to leave online condolences at: catholic-cemeteries.ca/ obituary/mary-teresa-moyser/ In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
