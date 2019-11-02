ADAIR, MARY THERESA May 27, 1930 – October 28, 2019 Passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving wife of the late Kenneth. Cherished mother of Ken (Gail), Leo, and predeceased by sons Dan (Anita), and Ron (Ann). Proud grandmother of Monica, Christopher (Kate), Ben, Nick, Jeralynn, Mathew, Melissa, and Kendra. Great-grandmother of Austin, Audrina, Arabella, River, James, Chase, Cohen Conroe, and Isaiah. Sister of Colleen and Leo. Mary will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and friends. A visitation will be held at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power Street, Toronto, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherds Ministries. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019