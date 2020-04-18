STONEBURGH, Mary Theresa Bernadette (nee Gallagher) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Theresa Bernadette Stoneburgh (Gallagher) on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 87 years. With everything going on with COVID-19 we were very fortunate to be able to have close family members with her while she decided to leave earth and take the angel taxi to heaven to be with her sister, brothers, parents and of course Stoney (John Stoneburgh - husband). She will be forever remembered by her children, Ron Stoneburgh (Kelly), Sharon Matzanke (Gerd), Renee Duthie (Richard), Deidre Stoneburgh Lazar (Joseph), and her grandchildren, Linda Matzanke (Jean-Paul), Kurt Matzanke (Elise), Jake Matzanke (Grace), Meaghan Stoneburgh (Erika), Shannon Stoneburgh (Clodagh), Courtney Duthie, Ashton Duthie (Julia), Jordan Duthie (Samantha) and her precious great-grandchildren, Juliette and Jean-Luc Simoes. Mary will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family (Keith, Brian and Cole) and dear friends. She also left her faithful companion, Piper. Mary had a wonderful career at VIA Rail as one of the first female ticket agents at Union Station. If you asked her about her time at VIA Rail you would hear about all the handsome Toronto Maple Leaf players that would go through her line because she was so beautiful. We asked Mary, "What is the secret to living a long life?" Her response, "Red wine and walking everywhere". A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. A private burial has taken place.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.