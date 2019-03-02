Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY THERESA EVANS. View Sign

EVANS, MARY THERESA Theresa passed peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. We will remember her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and the fabulous outfits she wore. Her love for animals and nature is apparent in her art, both painting and photography. Her work was exhibited at Cedar Ridge and Centennial Arena. Theresa graduated from the University of Toronto with an honours BA and went to work at the Bell, where she made many friends. She loved to travel with friends and with her mom Jennie Evans. One memorable trip took her to the old country where she slept in her grandparents' house in Bakarac, Croatia. Theresa defied the odds to live a long and vibrant life and her memory will live on in the hearts of her friends and family. An interment and Memorial Reception will take place Saturday, March 23rd at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough from 1:00 - 3:30 p.m.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019

