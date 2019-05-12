STANLEY, Mary Theresa Peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the Late Michael. Loving mother of Joseph and his wife Dominique. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her brother Martin (Ruth). Predeceased by her dear parents Martin and Anna. Mary will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Monday from 6–9 p.m. and Tuesday from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Mass details and online condolences to be available at www.turnerporter.ca For those who wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019