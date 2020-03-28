|
|
MINIHAN, MARY THERESE On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, we lost our beautiful, precious Mom, Grandma and GG. Peacefully, Mary closed her eyes, took her last breath while Caroline, Mary and Donna held her hands. We take great comfort in knowing she is reunited with her beloved husband Don of 59 years. Mary was deeply devoted to her daughters and their families: Caroline and Lores Marangoni, Mary and Don Finlayson, Donna and Sal Ippolito and Ann Marie and Pat Gilmartin. Cherished Grandma of Jeffrey and Shazia, Mark and Theo, Courtney and Rick, Sarah and Paul, Scott, Erin and Jeffrey, Carmine and Emma, Alessia and Alex, Nicola, Ryan and Maria and Bryan and Erica. Loving GG to Louis, Adam and Baby Turnbull. Dear sister of Gerry (Mary), John (Janet), Jim (Diane), Cathy (Larrie) and the late Bob (Cecilia). A very special thank you to our friends who visited, supported and treated our mom with incredible kindness and love. Our Mom is now an angel watching over us. Mary had a very strong faith; however the current time, prevents celebrating a traditional Mass of Christian Burial. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020