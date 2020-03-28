Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY MINIHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY THERESE MINIHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY THERESE MINIHAN Obituary
MINIHAN, MARY THERESE On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, we lost our beautiful, precious Mom, Grandma and GG. Peacefully, Mary closed her eyes, took her last breath while Caroline, Mary and Donna held her hands. We take great comfort in knowing she is reunited with her beloved husband Don of 59 years. Mary was deeply devoted to her daughters and their families: Caroline and Lores Marangoni, Mary and Don Finlayson, Donna and Sal Ippolito and Ann Marie and Pat Gilmartin. Cherished Grandma of Jeffrey and Shazia, Mark and Theo, Courtney and Rick, Sarah and Paul, Scott, Erin and Jeffrey, Carmine and Emma, Alessia and Alex, Nicola, Ryan and Maria and Bryan and Erica. Loving GG to Louis, Adam and Baby Turnbull. Dear sister of Gerry (Mary), John (Janet), Jim (Diane), Cathy (Larrie) and the late Bob (Cecilia). A very special thank you to our friends who visited, supported and treated our mom with incredible kindness and love. Our Mom is now an angel watching over us. Mary had a very strong faith; however the current time, prevents celebrating a traditional Mass of Christian Burial. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -