THOMSON, MARY (STARK) Peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Allendale Long Term Care, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bob. Loving mother of Maureen (Dan), Brian (Lilly), Lynne (Wayne), Ron, Lisa (Mick) and Andrea (Dave). Proud grandmother to Jared (Ashlea), Chris (Ashley), Claire (Dennis), Evan (Sukhi), Matt, Allison, Stuart (Shyanne) and Spencer. Her great-grandchildren, Michael, Jessica, Cedar, Rosalie, Ila and Robert James, brought joy to her life. Dear sister of Gloria, Glenna (Bruce), the late Grant (Betty) and the late Arlene. Mary had an adventurous zest for life, a passion for painting, nature and travel. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 7 - 9 p.m. at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton (905) 878-2669. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. from Boston Presbyterian Church, 9185 Third Ln., Milton. If desired, memorial donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank or the Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation would be appreciated. The family extends their thanks to the staff of Allendale and to her good friend Stephanie Tucker for all of their tender care. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019