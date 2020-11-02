TUCKER, MARY On October 29, 2020, Mary Tucker took up residence in her heavenly home. Mary, 93, passed away quietly at Providence Healthcare of cancer. Devoted wife of Frank (deceased 1995). Loving mother of Jonathan (Kerry, daughter-in-law). Supportive sister of Donald, Olive, Norman, Alan, Maurice and Ellen. Mary was a dedicated and beloved teacher during her working career at Cedarbrook, Terraview Heights and Bayview Glen Public Schools. She continued using her gift of teaching during retirement leading lady's Bible studies at First Alliance Church and Shepherd Village. When she wasn't teaching, she enjoyed amateur botany and was an avid "birder". Tennis and golf were her favorite sports. And, although not confirmed, she was Instacart's most senior customer as she continued to order her groceries online until 3 weeks ago. She was fascinated by technology. Texting was a welcomed replacement for her phone as her hearing deteriorated. Friends continued to receive encouraging emails just days before her passing. Visitation will be held, Tuesday, November 3rd, 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service Thursday, November 5th, 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham. Following COVID-19 protocol, attendees must provide and wear facemasks and register your intention to attend; please visit www.chapelridgefh.com
and register on Mary's website (which includes livestream details). Friends and relatives of Mary are welcome to make donations to one of the following registered charities: Providence Healthcare Foundation, Shepherd Village or First Alliance Church (Toronto), in her name.