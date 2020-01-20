|
TURJANICA, Mary Peacefully, on January 16, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late George. Adored mother to George (late Mary Ann), Mike (Susan), Ed (Susan) and Irene (Don). Grandmother to Dianne (Kevin), Catherine (Todd), James (Kim), Gregory, Christopher and Jeffrey (Mumu). Special great-grandmother to David (Allison), Cory (Brittney), Sara, Stephanie, Joshua, Isabel, Alexander, Matthew and Leila. Mary will be missed by her sister Olga (late Mike). Mary will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews, friends and personal caregivers. Thank you to Heather for your love and dedication to Mary's care. Thank you to Lucy for your love and care for Mary. Thank you to all the staff at the Wesburn Manor Nursing home. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Mary's honour may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020