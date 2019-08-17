TUTSCH, MARY 1913 - 2019 Mum, Mary, Nana, GG died peacefully in her sleep, two weeks short of her 106th birthday. She is survived by her daughters, Betsy (Ian) and Kitty (Bob), 5 grandchildren, Aimee (Dave), Marc (Tricia), Julie (Danny), Ian (Karen), Rob (Jennifer) and 9 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Aidan, Ben, Dominic, Tristan, John, Katie, Connor and Cameron. Thank you to Amelia and her family for their wonderful care ensuring that Mary was able to live "independently" until the very end. At Mum's request, there will be no funeral, but we hope that you will remember her and her indomitable spirit!
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019