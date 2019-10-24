Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY UZIELLI. View Sign Obituary

UZIELLI, MARY (nee BOTTRELL) June 1, 1923 - October 21, 2019 Mary slipped away peacefully while asleep in her home at True Davidson Acres after 96 years of a full and rich life. Her kind heart and generous spirit will be missed by family and friends alike. She leaves behind her three children Clare Gorman, Veronica (Peter), and Stephen (Robin), grandchildren Kelly (Nick), Hailey, Sarah, Kate, Joy, Megan, Julian (Danielle), and great-grandchildren Oliver and Milo. She was a true matriarch of the family. Born and raised in Pendeen, Cornwall, England to Benjamin and Annie Bottrell, sister to William, Mary went to Queen's Secretarial College in London in 1941 and worked for an advertising firm there. Mary met and married the love of her life, Claude Uzielli (1918-1981) in London in 1953. There, Clare and Veronica were born. In 1959, the family immigrated to Toronto where, a few years later, Stephen was born. Mary ran a secretarial business from home while raising her family and then after Claude died, led office administration with the Ontario Association of Landscape Architects. Volunteering was a huge part of Mary's life, with Thompson House Retirement Home, the Church of the Ascension, and teaching ESL to new Canadians, she was always willing to lend a hand, engage in conversation, and share her warm smile. Mary was a great walker, an avid reader, a solver of cryptic crosswords, a knitter, a lover of theatre, a gardener, a traveller. She always provided an open door to those that needed a place to stay. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at True Davidson Acres. A celebration of life will be held at the Church of the Ascension, 33 Overland Drive in Don Mills at 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019. There will be a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and also a small reception following the service at the church. Donations in her memory can be made to the Better Living Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

