VAUGHAN, MARY September 11, 1933 - December 8, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, at the age of 86. Devoted Mother to Nancy, Susan and Carole (Tim); and remembered by their father Dave. Grandmother to Kurtis (Kate), Adam (Agnes) and Robert. Great-Grandma to Emma, Natalie and Victoria. Mary loved her family time, loved to read, and enjoyed her Book Club and her Church. Mary was a primary school teacher, working many of her years in the Toronto Beach area. A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. We begin to remember not that you died, but that you lived. And that your life gave us memories too beautiful to forget.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019