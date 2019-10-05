MURPHY, MARY VICTORIA Passed peacefully away in the presence of her loving family at home on October 2, 2019 at the age of 80. Mary was predeceased by her parents Mary Elizabeth (Martin) and George, siblings Kathleen (Hugh Fardy), Bunnie, Alice (Dave Johnson), Cede, Helen (Joe Lineberger), Bill (Andrea), Ann, and brother-in-law Ray Murphy. A much loved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend to many. Leaving to mourn, with heavy hearts, husband Ken, son Kenneth (Jen Hanlon), daughter Mitzi (Carlos Augusto), and the lights of her life, her three grandchildren, Nicole Murphy, Avery and Faith Augusto, who all loved their Gammy dearly. She is survived by sister Bernie (Jerry Dinn), brother Ted (Rosemary), several nieces, nephews and their families. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home (3164 Ninth Line, Oakville). Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John of the Cross Parish (6890 Glen Erin Drive, Mississauga). Flowers gratefully accepted, or donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. To share a message of condolence or sign the memorial guestbook please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019