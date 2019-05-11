Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Virginia PALLETT SMYTHE. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

PALLETT SMYTHE, Mary Virginia (nee LEUTY) December 21, 1921 - May 1, 2019 Mary passed peacefully and gracefully in the early morning following a day of completing crossword puzzles, playing bridge and having her nails done. She will be greatly missed by her adoring and admiring children, James Pallett (Vivienne Williams), Megan Pallett (Nick Collins), Cameron Pallett (Ina Gherghel) and Drew Pallett (Angela Zinck); her grandchildren Melissa Pallett (Armando Vasquez), Edward Pallett, Nicholas Pallett , John Pallett (Jennifer Kendrick Pallett), Michael Owen Pallett (Vidal Wu), Simon Collins (Trinh Quach Collins), Thomas Collins-Pallett (Annie Si Chen), Mary Pallett, Catherine Pallett, Ryan Pallett, Dane Pallett (Christine Lovell), Regan Pallett (Brittany Doerr), Drew Pallett Jr., Jacob Lively and Jordan Lively; her great-grandchildren, Kate, Lucy, Wesleigh, Finnleigh, Anna, Thomas, Benjamin and Catherine, and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant daughter (1948), son Wesley Pallett (1974), husband John Pallett (1985), husband Donald Smythe (2017), nephew Kirk Leuty and siblings Patricia McAlpine, Joy Anderson, Johanna Metcalf and Dr. Josiah Leuty. Mary will also be missed by Don Smythe's children, Rennie Smythe, Jackie Stevens (Gerry), Kelly Sparfel (Ken), Heather Sansom (Paul), and Nancy Smythe (Rocco Rauseo); Don's grandchildren Kristy (Pat), Michael (Karen), Danny (Vanessa), Rennie, Mark, Brad, Hannah and Jesse and Don's great-grandchildren Taylor, Summer, Calvin and Parker. A Funeral Service will take place at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 3041 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter "Peel Chapel", 905-279-7663. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to The Hospital for Sick Children Foundation for leukemia research would be greatly appreciated by the family (



