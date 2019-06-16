WALKER, MARY (MARLENE) (nee GLEN) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 8, 2019. Born in Paisley, Scotland on July 9, 1937 to the late Harriet and William Glen. Survived by brothers Jim (Christina) and Robert (Elaine) and sister Georgie (Jackie) McChesney. Loving Wife of the late James Walker and "INCREDIBLE" Mother to Sandra (Dan) Sheppard, Alison (Alan) Bird and Craig (Lori) Walker. The "BEST" Gran to Kristin, Jordan, Derek, Lexie, Lauren, Devyn, Riley and Eli. She will be sadly missed, but forever remembered as a devoted, loving and generous woman to her family and vast group of friends. Her greatest pleasure in life was being surrounded by family and friends, so please join us for a Celebration of Life on June 27th between 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Toronto Hunt Club, located at 1355 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON M1N 1R1. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the in Marlene's honour would be very much appreciated.

