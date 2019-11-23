WALKER, MARY "BETTY" Passed away peacefully at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Harry Walker. Loved mother of Lee Waffle (Peter), Paul Walker (Louise), Marilyn Lauder (Cameron), Steve Walker (Kim) and John Walker. Loving gramma of Darryl (Sueko), Amie, Dana, Amanda, Portia, Bradley, Stephanie, Maxwell and great-gramma of Kaya, Sara and Aron. Dear sister of Jean Adderly (Frank) and predeceased by Josie Robertson. Funeral service will be held at Northwest Barrie United Church, 464 Ferndale Dr. N., Barrie, with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019