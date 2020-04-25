MARY WALSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALSH, MARY (nee DEVLIN) Mary Walsh (nee Devlin), predeceased by her daughter Eileen and husband Ted (Timothy), passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Marie; grandaughters, Trish, Brenda, and Ashleigh; and great-grandaughters, Breanna, Madison, Isabelle and Aaliyah. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com. "She was the backbone of our family and the glue that kept us together". Sorely missed, safe home. Love, your girls.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved