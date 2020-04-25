WALSH, MARY (nee DEVLIN) Mary Walsh (nee Devlin), predeceased by her daughter Eileen and husband Ted (Timothy), passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Marie; grandaughters, Trish, Brenda, and Ashleigh; and great-grandaughters, Breanna, Madison, Isabelle and Aaliyah. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com. "She was the backbone of our family and the glue that kept us together". Sorely missed, safe home. Love, your girls.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.