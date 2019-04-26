WELCH, MARY August 21, 1918 – April 20, 2019 Passed away peacefully at her residence, at the age of 100. Preceded in death by her loving husband John, sister Ruth (Doug) and children Mary Elizabeth, Bill and Elliott. Survived by her children Joe (Heather), Judith (Nick), Margaret (Brian), Glenn (Laurie) and daughters-in-law Kathy and Cathy. Adoring Nana to Renée and Adam, Larissa and Andrea, Rebecca and Kevin, Mckenzie and John; Amazing Great-Nana to Nicola, John and Clark. As the matriarch of a large family, Mary's loving influence has transcended through every generation. She will be missed always and loved forever. #aheadbyacentury Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2 – 2:45 p.m. Funeral service at 2:45 p.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Terry Fox Foundation – Welch Warriors will be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019