MARY WEST BROWN

BROWN, MARY WEST (nee COULL) After a brief illness, our beloved Aunt Mary passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019, in her 101st year, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents, Helen and John Coull, and brother Robert (Margaret). Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews John (Brenda), Douglas (Wendy) and Sandra (Ted), and by her three great-nieces and nephews, and her three great-great-nieces and nephews. Dearly missed by her many friends at GracePoint Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff, PSW's, and friends, who cared for her with so much love at Rayoak Retirement Home. Visitation will take place at GracePoint Baptist Church, 3143 Sheppard Ave. East, Scarborough, M1T 3J7, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 2nd, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 noon, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GracePoint Baptist Church, or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019
