MARY WILDE
1933 - 2020
WILDE, MARY (nee LLEWELLYN) April 23, 1933 (Port Talbot, Wales) May 8, 2020 (Mississauga, Ontario) It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our loving Mom and Grandmother (Nan). Predeceased by her husband Jim, parents Kathleen and Will and brother John (Ann). She is survived by her sons Christopher and Nicholas (Sandra) and grandchildren Sean and Matthew, sister Cath (Richard), nieces and nephews as well as many good friends. Mary grew up in Port Talbot. At seventeen, she moved to Cork, Ireland, with her family for two years before leaving for London, where she met her future husband Jim. They were married in 1957. They immigrated to Toronto to forge a new life for their young family in 1965 and in 1967 settled permanently in Mississauga, often returning to the UK to visit family and friends. Mary made many lifelong friends and will be greatly missed. She died of natural causes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
