WRONG, Mary Winifred February 10, 1931 - June 10, 2020 Passed away peacefully, in Ottawa, on June 10, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Gerald Wrong (predeceased in 2013). Loving mother to Tracy and Jason and mother-in-law to Marc Bellefeuille and Cate Lodio. Cherished nana to Sam, Lauren and Melanie Bellefeuille. Fondly remembered by all her friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Condolences to the family may be made at www.jerrettlife.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jerrett Life Celebration Centre
8088 Yonge Street
Thornhill, ON L4J1W3
9058898889
