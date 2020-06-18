MACKENZIE, MARY WINNIFRED It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Mary on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Harry Mackenzie for sixty-nine years. Cherished mother of her sons Brian (Karin) and the late David Mackenzie. Caring sister of the late Margaret, Helen and Howard. Proud grandmother of Melanie, Leann, Madison and the late Kristine. Loving great-grandmother of Denver, Aspen, Jackson, Hudson, Marley and Bodhi. She will be sadly missed and remembered by her extended family and friends. Mary and Harry enjoyed many years of travelling with the Voyagers Club with the Canadian Legion Branch 614. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax. Option to view service online through the Funeral Home Live Stream. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 18, 2020.