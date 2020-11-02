1/
Mary YOUNG
YOUNG, Mary (nee GERULA) November 16, 1924 - October 28, 2020 Our family is saddened to announce the death of Mary, wife of William (predeceased). Loving mother of Martin (Vera). Grandmother to Denise (John Stewart) and grandson Matthew (Chantal Hilbert). Proud great-grandmother (Baba) to Reuben and Chloe Stewart, Marshall and Steele Young. Sister to Michael Gerrie (predeceased) and sister-in-law Jean Gerrie. Chocha to Rosanna Zoltek, Bill (predeceased), Michael, Karen Ewen (Brian), and all their children. Mary died very peacefully under the loving care of staff at Delmanor Residence, Wynford. Especially Brenda Martin. A private family celebration Mass will happen at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The Franciscan Church of St. Bonaventure or charity of your choice. Condolences can be made at www.rskane.ca Always remembered, always missed, always loved.


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
