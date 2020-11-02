YOUNG, Mary (nee GERULA) November 16, 1924 - October 28, 2020 Our family is saddened to announce the death of Mary, wife of William (predeceased). Loving mother of Martin (Vera). Grandmother to Denise (John Stewart) and grandson Matthew (Chantal Hilbert). Proud great-grandmother (Baba) to Reuben and Chloe Stewart, Marshall and Steele Young. Sister to Michael Gerrie (predeceased) and sister-in-law Jean Gerrie. Chocha to Rosanna Zoltek, Bill (predeceased), Michael, Karen Ewen (Brian), and all their children. Mary died very peacefully under the loving care of staff at Delmanor Residence, Wynford. Especially Brenda Martin. A private family celebration Mass will happen at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to The Franciscan Church of St. Bonaventure or charity of your choice. Condolences can be made at www.rskane.ca
Always remembered, always missed, always loved.