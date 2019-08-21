Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY YVONNE SMITH. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary

SMITH, MARY YVONNE (nee MENAGH) Passed away August 20, 2019. Mary is survived by Clarence, her husband of 56 years. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Katherine Fleming (Victor, partner), Janine Kamiyama (Arthur), and Jonathan Smith (Angela). Mary is the loving grandmother of Brittnee, Kaitlyn, Midori, Xander and Zachery. Mary will also be remembered by her brother Bill and his wife Thea. Mary attended Kent Public School, Shirley Public School and Parkdale Collegiate. Mary went on to take nursing training and became Assistant Head Nurse at Women's College Hospital. In their 'early years', Clarence and Mary spent many happy hours with a Square Dance Club. Mary was also involved as a Brownie leader with her dear friend Lorraine Hopper. Friends will be received at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Ogden Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a donation in Mary's memory to a charity of your choice.



