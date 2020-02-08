Home

ZEPP, Mary It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Zepp, on February 5, 2020, in her 93rd year. Loving wife of Peter for 72 years. Devoted Mother of Peter (Sue) and Susan (Dave). Cherished Oma of Rob (Melissa), Mike (Jackie) and Step-Oma of Renée (Bobby), Sarah (Ryan). Adoring Alt-Oma to Gavin, Madelyn, Zoë and Ellie. The family would like to thank Central Local Health Integration Network, staff of RNS Healthcare Services and the Newmarket Health Centre for their supportive and compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Dr., Newmarket, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 10 – 11 a.m. Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House, Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation or Heart & Stroke. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
