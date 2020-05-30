ZWARICH, MARY November 2, 1930 – May 26, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully, at the Oakville-Trafalgar Hospital, on Tuesday, May 26th, at the age of 89. She was married to William (Bill) Zwarich (deceased 2017) for 66 years. Mary will be dearly missed by her two sons, Ken and Jim, their wives Elaine and Amy plus her 3 grandchildren Jackson, Faith and Nathan. Born in Montreal, Quebec, Mary and Bill moved to Ontario in the late 1960's. Mary loved to cook and entertain for her family and extended clan of nieces, nephews and cousins. Christmas Eve was a "must" event at Mary's house that left a lasting impression of love and celebration for all those that attended over the many decades. When not cooking up a storm, Mary was an expert seamstress who for many years made a multitude of beautiful outfits for family and close friends. Mary was a force of nature, always on the go, making, creating and laughing. We are forever grateful for having her in our lives and will carry her spirit, drive and tenacious attitude with us always. May she rest in peace and eternal love. A private service will take place for Mary on May 30th, cremation to follow. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to any of the COVID-19 relief funds.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store