MARYALYCE VOGL

VOGL, MARYALYCE (nee RENWICK) March 30, 1926 - September 14, 2020, age 94 She was born at home one month premature in Lakefield, Ontario, a 3rd generation Canadian with Irish and Scottish roots, lived most of her adult life in Don Mills, and spent her final years in a retirement residence in Peterborough. She was predeceased by her parents George Edgar Renwick (1950) and Edna Braden (1991), and her husband, Gerry Vogl (1998). She is survived by her three daughters, MaryJane Rainey (Jim Rainey), Robin Vogl (Cesare DiGiulio) and Susan Vogl Blakelock (Jim Blakelock), grandchildren Christine Rainey, Emily Blakelock, Daniel Rainey, Clara Blakelock, Paul DiGiulio, and 4 great-grandchildren, Hector, Oscar, Leo, and just-born Samantha. MaryAlyce (born Mary Alice; she changed the spelling in her youth) had an endlessly positive personality and was loved by many. Her optimism became a family joke. She attended Normal School in Peterborough and began her teaching career in her teens in a one-room school just outside Lakefield where her oldest student was only 2 years younger than she was. After all her daughters were in school, she returned to teaching in North York, at Greenland, Brookbanks, and Cassandra schools, among others. She was the only working mum in the neighbourhood. Finally, she found her niche as an English as a Second Language teacher at Flemington Road Public School. She loved working with newcomers. She spent most summers of her life at the cottage at Chandos Lake, and part of many winters in Florida. She loved to play bridge and Scrabble, and do jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She was active in her church communities in Don Mills: Bethesda, and later, Donway Covenant United Church. She came to loathe asparagus after a season harvesting it during the war when she dropped out of high school to work in the Farm Service near Clarkson. She discovered that she liked school better. Her family are grateful for the years of solicitous care she received while she lived at Rubidge Retirement Residence. Until the last few weeks of her life, she participated enthusiastically in many of the activities there. She died peacefully, in her sleep. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca