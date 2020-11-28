1/
MARYANNE HAWKINS
HAWKINS, MARYANNE (nee LUCCHETTA) Maryanne Hawkins passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 25, 2020. Her long struggle with cancer showed her courageous spirit. She'll be missed by her daughter April, son Gregory; grandchildren Jamie, Molly, and Cash; brother Joe, sisters Frances and Carla; nieces Lisa, Donna, and Meaghan. She is predeceased by her husband Roy, sister Donna, and parents Mary and Michael. Born in Toronto in 1954, Maryanne fostered a lifelong love of music, theatre, and art. She thrived in school performances and community theatre; took pride in her human resources career, doted on her grandchildren, and enjoyed time spent with loved ones. A memorial will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to Carpenter Hospice in Burlington, ON.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2020.
