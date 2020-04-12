|
CLEMENTS, Marylou (nee JUPP) Passed away peacefully surrounded by the LOVE of her Family on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 83 years. Dearly and deeply loved Mother of the late Randy (1970), Becky and Archie (Sophie). Gamma will be "immensely" missed by her three Girls!! Marylou will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends. A life well lived by doing what she loved - spending time with family and friends and her pets, helping those in need, supporting many causes with her time and energy and travelling to the many islands in the Carribean savouring each and every sunset...she was a "true" ANGEL to the many that had the honour of knowing her...certainly one in a million that will NEVER, NEVER be forgotten!! A private family service has taken place. "Thanks for the memories" Mom!!
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020