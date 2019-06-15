LUCAS, MARYLOU MARGARET (nee GIBBONS) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Paul Lucas and loving mother of David (wife Carolynn) and Judy (husband Jeff). Also survived by her loving grandchildren Justin, Tiffani, Christopher and Gabriel. Visitors will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W. (at 14th street), Sunday, June 16th from 7-9 p.m. and Monday, June 17th from 3-4 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019