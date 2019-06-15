MARYLOU MARGARET LUCAS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARYLOU MARGARET LUCAS.
Service Information
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON
M8V 1K3
(416)-259-3705
Obituary

LUCAS, MARYLOU MARGARET (nee GIBBONS) Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Paul Lucas and loving mother of David (wife Carolynn) and Judy (husband Jeff). Also survived by her loving grandchildren Justin, Tiffani, Christopher and Gabriel. Visitors will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W. (at 14th street), Sunday, June 16th from 7-9 p.m. and Monday, June 17th from 3-4 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.