NESTICO, MARZIALE (ANTONIO) God called Marziale (Antonio) Nestico, peacefully, on April 19, 2020, at the age of 88. He is now reunited in Heaven with his loving parents, Saverio and Rosina. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years Rosaria Giovanna. Cherished by his dear children, Saverio (son) and Daniela (spouse), Maria (daughter), and Alberto (son) and Patricia (spouse). Proud Nonno to Giovanna, Antonio, Antonio (Thomas), Giovanna (Grace), and Gabriella (Maria). He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will unfortunately not take place due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. via the following livestream link: www.distantlink.com/dlm4.html, password: Arbor2020. If so desired, donations in memory of Marziale (Antonio) Nestico may be made to Sunnybrook Hospital at: https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/marzialenestico

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.
