WILLIAMSON, MASON Passed away suddenly at St. Michael's Hospital, on November 17, 2020, at the age of 80. Loving husband of Lorraine for the past 57 years, father to James (Michelle) and poppa to Kaylei and Lainey, will be missed by nieces and nephews. Served with the Metro Toronto Police Force for 35 years, enjoyed retirement for the past 24 years, spending time with friends and family. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Providence Healthcare and St. Michael's Hospital Neuro ICU team for their support and care. A private memorial service will be held at Pine Hills Funeral Centre & Cemetery. Additional details at www.etouch.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Veterans program or charity of your choice. Mase will be missed by his family and many friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
