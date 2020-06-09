STEFANINI, Massimiliano Giovanni "Max" January 8, 1935 - June 7, 2020 Massimiliano Stefanini, known to friends as "Max" passed away in the early morning of June 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Max was born in Treviso, Italy on January 8, 1935. He grew up in the countryside on the property of Villa Franchetti, where his father worked as a butler. He trained and worked as a plumber in his teenage years and shortly immigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1954 at the age of 19. He married and had three beautiful sons, Lorenzo, Sean, and Michael. He later started his own successful painting and decorating company that kept him busy well into his 70s. Max was very blessed in life to have many friends, neighbours and loving family including 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Max was known to be hardworking and honest (very honest). His love of wine and food led to many fun gatherings that will be continued by his loving family. In light of covid a private service will be held on Wednesday, June 10th. Followed by a private burial service on Thursday, June 11th.