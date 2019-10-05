Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATHEW TULLOCH. View Sign Obituary

TULLOCH, MATHEW With his family by his side, Mathew Tulloch passed away peacefully, on September 22, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Catherine (nee Graham) and children Allison, Adam and Carolyn. Beloved son of Duane and Sandra (nee Hayter) Tulloch. Dear brother of Bronwyn Tulloch and Kate Tulloch and uncle to Abigail, Maggie, Sydney, Fisher and Spencer. Loving son-in-law to Al and Bernice (predeceased) Graham, brother-in-law to James Helmke, Nick Keates, Diane Graham (Ron Dwyer) and Ian Graham (Joy Murray). He will be dearly missed by friends and family alike. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of Mathew's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Messages and condolences may be left at

