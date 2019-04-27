KERTESZ, Mathilde "TILLY" (nee FREUND) Passed away peacefully in Toronto on March 28, 2019. Born in Hostinne, Bohemia, Czechoslovakia on March 24, 1921, was proud to become a Canadian Citizen in April 1954. Faithful always to the true love of her life Manfred who died in Nov. 1957. Will be missed by sons Peter (Yvonne) and John (Susan); grandchildren Lisa, Alex, Nicholas, Julie and Kristine; and great grandchildren Mya, Alexis and Sierra. Tilly was an expert gardener and her goal nearing the end was to stay in her beautiful home as long as possible to look out her living room window enjoying her flowers, trees and the squirrels and birds that came to visit. To realize this dream, which she did, special thanks go to neighbours and friends who helped maintain her in her home - Janna and William Adair, Margaret Antonides, Emil and Susan Petkovsek and extraordinary attention from Myrna of Thornbrook Homecare. A private service was conducted by the Reverend Michelle Childs-Ward at the Ridley Funeral Home on April 17th. Attending were family from Germany, UK and British Columbia and close friends. Tilly has been laid to rest with her late spouse Manfred in Park Lawn Cemetery.

