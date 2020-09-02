1/
MATILDA GRACE TRIMMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATILDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRIMMER, MATILDA GRACE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Matilda on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Matilda was the cherished mother of Mathew, Margaret, Howard, Sally, David and William. She was the loving grandmother of Chris, Edna, Kristy, Kyle, Brittany, Crystal, Angie, Charlie, Amanda, Ulanta, Roseann and Jessie. Matilda was the much loved and devoted great-grandmother of Abigail, Devon, Dylan, Emily, Sarah, Rebecca, Andrew, Brock, Austin, Kenzington, Koen, Kinley, Darrian and Daylan and great-great-grandmother of Louis, Liam and Alexis. Matilda will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family, friends and all who knew her. Friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel, (289 Main Street North) on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Scott Funeral Home Chapel commencing at 1 p.m. Interment in Brampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery to follow. In light of the current global pandemic with the present restrictions placed on group gatherings by the government, attendance at the funeral home has been restricted to 30% capacity. For the health and well-being of everyone, we respectfully request that attendees at the funeral home comply with current Brampton by-laws by observing social and physical distancing and wearing masks. Your condolences are very much appreciated during this very difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SCOTT FUNERAL HOMES - BRAMPTON CHAPEL - BRAMPTON
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SCOTT FUNERAL HOMES - BRAMPTON CHAPEL - BRAMPTON Brampton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved