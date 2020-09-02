TRIMMER, MATILDA GRACE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Matilda on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Matilda was the cherished mother of Mathew, Margaret, Howard, Sally, David and William. She was the loving grandmother of Chris, Edna, Kristy, Kyle, Brittany, Crystal, Angie, Charlie, Amanda, Ulanta, Roseann and Jessie. Matilda was the much loved and devoted great-grandmother of Abigail, Devon, Dylan, Emily, Sarah, Rebecca, Andrew, Brock, Austin, Kenzington, Koen, Kinley, Darrian and Daylan and great-great-grandmother of Louis, Liam and Alexis. Matilda will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family, friends and all who knew her. Friends will be received at the Scott Funeral Home "Brampton" Chapel, (289 Main Street North) on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Scott Funeral Home Chapel commencing at 1 p.m. Interment in Brampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery to follow. In light of the current global pandemic with the present restrictions placed on group gatherings by the government, attendance at the funeral home has been restricted to 30% capacity. For the health and well-being of everyone, we respectfully request that attendees at the funeral home comply with current Brampton by-laws by observing social and physical distancing and wearing masks. Your condolences are very much appreciated during this very difficult time.



