ZELKO, MATILDA Peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 78. Beloved wife of Stefan Zelko, for 51 years and devoted mother of Majda (Patrick) and Stefan "Steve" (Ginger). Proud grandma of Tyra (deceased), Claudia, Benjamin, Maximillian, Mitchell and Tyler. Matilda will be remembered in the hearts of many family and friends both in Canada and Slovenia. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 12 noon. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 28, 2019