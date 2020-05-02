MATILDE CAMPIONE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MATILDE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPIONE, MATILDE September 25, 1951 - April 16, 2020 Matilde Campione, born on September 25, 1951, lost her battle to Pulmonary Fibrosis, and passed away at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, on April 16, 2020. She leaves in great sorrow her son Eric Gagnon, her sister and brothers, Carmela (Joe Iarocci), Joe (Nicole Boulanger Campione), and Tony (Geose Noto Campione), her ex-husband André Gagnon, her very dear nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grandnieces as well as her many friends. Due to the present restrictions in congregating, we will notify family and friends of a time where everyone can gather to honour her life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved