CAMPIONE, MATILDE September 25, 1951 - April 16, 2020 Matilde Campione, born on September 25, 1951, lost her battle to Pulmonary Fibrosis, and passed away at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto, Ontario, on April 16, 2020. She leaves in great sorrow her son Eric Gagnon, her sister and brothers, Carmela (Joe Iarocci), Joe (Nicole Boulanger Campione), and Tony (Geose Noto Campione), her ex-husband André Gagnon, her very dear nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grandnieces as well as her many friends. Due to the present restrictions in congregating, we will notify family and friends of a time where everyone can gather to honour her life.



