|
|
DOWDLE, MATT Matt, cherished husband, father, friend, son and brother left us on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at only 42. His love, loyalty, storytelling and sense of humour will be deeply missed by all. Matt grew up in Bolton where his passion for playing hockey began. He was thrilled to lead his team, as captain, to a championship in 2019. He earned his BA in Psychology at UWO and later his MIR from U of T. Matt's compassion for others and deep understanding of human nature underpinned his outstanding career at OPG, which culminated as VP Labour Relations. His level head and sincere approach in union negotiations over the last 13 years literally kept the lights on throughout the province for a decade. For Matt, people came first, and even when both sides were miles apart he found common ground. He replayed that role with his family and friends, always able to bring all of us together to see eye to eye. Matt was an enthusiastic sports fan, a lover of music, movies and all forms of culture. As accomplished as he was, he was also far too modest to realize what a role model he was for the rest of us. Matt was kind, generous and so much fun. Perhaps his greatest legacy was as a father and husband. Matt leaves wife Ali, and his three children Britain, Benson and Berkeley, his parents Peter and Linda Dowdle, Pamela and Richard Earle, his brother Blaine, brothers-in-law Tod, Kevin and sisters-in-law Stephanie, Jessica and Mallary. He will be profoundly missed. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th and Friday, March 6th. The memorial service will be held in Rosedale United Church, 159 Roxborough Drive on Saturday, March 7th at 4:00 p.m. Donations in Matt's memory to Jack.org would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2020