COLLIER, MATTHEW (MATT) ALEXANDER Matt passed away early Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 in Toronto at the age of 55. Born in Toronto, Ontario, December 9, 1963, he was predeceased by his parents, Kathryn (Kathy) Collier and Ronald (Ron) Collier. Beloved by his longtime partner Eva MacNeil. Survived by his daughter, Danielle Collier (daughter of Andrea Thomson), his brother, Jason Collier and his step-daughter, Madeline MacNeil (daughter of Eva MacNeil). Sadly missed by Ken Richardson and the Thomson family. Matt enjoyed the outdoors since childhood and frequently visited Buckhorn and Healy Lake. He was also quite passionate about machinery, which led him into running his own contracting and construction business. Matt's remains will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held in the new year. Donations made to the CAMH foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019