Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew AMBROZIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew (Matija) AMBROZIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew (Matija) AMBROZIC Obituary
AMBROZIC, Matthew (Matija) After a lengthy illness, passed away peacefully, on January 23, 2020, in his 88th year, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Mary (Mimi) for 56 years. Loving father of Metka Duckworth (Mike), Gregory (Laura) and Rick (Brigida). Caring grandfather to Robert, David, Claire, Lindsay and Robyn. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Helena Golob (late Bozidar), Frances Cerar (Charles) and Anthony (Vera) and predeceased by his brothers, the late Aloysius Cardinal Ambrozic, John (Helga) and Jerry (Majda). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd E., Thornhill, Ontario, on Monday, January 27th. Visitation 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass starting at 1:30 p.m. Additional details can be found at: https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/matthew-ambrozic/ In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -