AMBROZIC, Matthew (Matija) After a lengthy illness, passed away peacefully, on January 23, 2020, in his 88th year, with his family at his side. Beloved husband of Mary (Mimi) for 56 years. Loving father of Metka Duckworth (Mike), Gregory (Laura) and Rick (Brigida). Caring grandfather to Robert, David, Claire, Lindsay and Robyn. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Helena Golob (late Bozidar), Frances Cerar (Charles) and Anthony (Vera) and predeceased by his brothers, the late Aloysius Cardinal Ambrozic, John (Helga) and Jerry (Majda). Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd E., Thornhill, Ontario, on Monday, January 27th. Visitation 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass starting at 1:30 p.m. Additional details can be found at: https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/matthew-ambrozic/ In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020